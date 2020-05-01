Blue Bloods: Season 11? Tom Selleck on Finale and CBS TV Series’ Future

What’s in store for Blue Bloods? Recently, star Tom Selleck spoke with TVInsider about the future of the CBS TV show and the season 10 finale.

The family drama centers on the Irish-American Reagans, a multi-generational clan of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) leads both the police force and his brood. The cast also includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray.

In the interview, Selleck teased Blue Bloods‘ season 10 finale, which airs on NBC tonight, May 1st, at 10 p.m. ET/PT:

You know me, I don’t like finales when they say someone’s going to die or that it will have a sensational event or bigger explosions. It isn’t any of that, but it is a quintessentially Reagan story; a deeply personal one for Frank, which turns into having an enormous impact on every single Reagan on the show.”

Specifically, Selleck warned fans the finale will be a tearjerker:

I don’t expect a dry eye in the house. I got emotional when I saw a cut of it; so did my wife, who’s seen a working copy of the episode. The impact on everybody is just hugely significant. I think it’s important. Frank’s arcs usually involve a dilemma, but in this case, it’s not just his job. It’s personal and goes to the heart of what Frank has always carried inside of him. The audience really knows our characters, and the story unfolds beautifully.”

And what about season 11? CBShas not yet announced a renewal so what are the chances? Selleck says:

Well, I’m negotiating with CBS about next season. I’d like them to order two seasons. We can do much betters shows if we know where we’re going. This show has lasted because the characters have been allowed to grow and change. The potential is limitless in my opinion. The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them. The actors are doing phenomenal work. Everybody’s very much aware that this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity—a show that’s found its way and is welcomed by an audience. I’m ready to go back when it’s okay to start again.”

What do you think? Do you watch Blue Bloods? Do you want an 11th season?