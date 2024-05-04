Emily in Paris: Season Four; Netflix Sets Premiere Dates and Releases Comedy Series Teaser Video

Emily in Paris finally has a return date. The first part of season four of the Netflix comedy series will arrive on the streaming service in August with part two arriving in September. Season three of the comedy series aired in January 2023. Netflix gave the series a two season renewal ahead of season three.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie star in the series which follows Emily after she moves to Paris upon graduating from college.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Netflix announced Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two 5-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15, 2024 followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024. About Emily in Paris S4: After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff Co-Executive Producer: Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy Producers: Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller Starring: Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) Produced by: MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.”

The teaser trailer for Emily in Paris season four is below.

