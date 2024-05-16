Superman & Lois, Sullivan’s Crossing, Joan, Whose Line: The CW Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule with New and Returning Series

The CW has revealed its Fall 2024 schedule, which includes very few familiar shows. Returning this fall are Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing, Superman & Lois, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

The new fall shows are Joan, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, and WWE NXT (network debut).

New series Good Cop/Bad Cop and Sherlock & Daughter have been mentioned as being held for midseason. There was no mention of previously ordered The Force or returner Run the Burbs.

The fates of numerous original/acquired/partnered series on the network have yet to be announced. Those in limbo include 100 Days to Indy, All American, Children Ruin Everything, The Chosen, Crime Nation, Family Law, Lovers & Liars, Masters of Illusion, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Sight Unseen, Son of a Critch, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kids, Walker, Wild Cards, and World’s Funniest Animals.

Premiere dates and additional 2024-25 programming will be announced in the future. Here are details about The CW schedule and the new shows:

THE CW’S 2024 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM SCRABBLE (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-10:00PM WWE NXT (Network Debut)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 2)

9:00-10:00PM JOAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4)

9:00-10:00PM THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 13)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season 2)

SATURDAY

CW SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY

7:00-10:00PM THE CW SUNDAY MOVIE NIGHT

BURBANK, CA (MAY 16, 2024) – The CW Network today announced it will launch its seven-night 2024-25 primetime schedule in the Fall of 2024 with an exciting array of new and returning original scripted series, family-friendly game shows, fan-favorite unscripted series and the continued expansion of CW Sports with the network debuts of WWE NXT, Pac-12 college football and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The Fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of The CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “The CW is currently enjoying three consecutive quarters of growth and we are looking forward to a fall schedule that is stronger than ever, starting with a brand-new game night featuring TRIVIAL PURSUIT and SCRABBLE—two games families have enjoyed for decades and hosted by fan-favorites LeVar Burton and Raven-Symoné. We have new seasons of returning hit scripted series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING and SUPERMAN & LOIS, whose final season is weekly can’t-miss event television. Our scripted lineup continues to grow with JOAN, starring the brilliant Sophie Turner, and THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER.

“We’ll also have more live sports than ever before with the addition of WWE NXT, the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES and Pac-12 football alongside second seasons of LIV Golf, INSIDE THE NFL, ACC football and ACC basketball. Anchored by 500 hours of sports in 2025, we continue to get bigger and broader while reaching and growing our audience across broadcast, streaming and local.”

Mondays feature the premiere of the original game show TRIVIAL PURSUIT (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) hosted by Emmy® Award-winning actor, director, producer and podcaster LeVar Burton (“Roots,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Reading Rainbow”), paired with the all-new game show SCRABBLE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), hosted by the multi-talented actor, singer, producer and director Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home,” “That’s So Raven”).

The next generation of WWE Superstars take to the ring when WWE NXT airs live every Tuesday (8:00-10:00pm ET).

Return to the idyllic town of SULLIVAN’S CROSSING for its second season on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the premiere of the new limited series JOAN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) starring Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Thursdays are out-of-this-world with the final season of the super hit SUPERMAN & LOIS (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the premiere of the all-new installment of “The Librarians” franchise THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) from executive producer Dean Devlin (“Independence Day”).

Start the weekend on Fridays with the 13th season premiere of the hit sketch comedy series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the return of INSIDE THE NFL (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) with host Ryan Clark previewing Sunday’s upcoming NFL game action.

CW Sports Saturdays kick off with an action-packed season of ACC and Pac-12 college football, as well as the network debut of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff races.

Sundays continue to showcase top theatrical films and original movies including new entries in the I AM documentary series in The CW Sunday Movie Night (7:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

This midseason, The CW will also debut the new procedural comedic drama GOOD COP/BAD COP starring Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”), Luke Cook (“Katy Keene”) and Clancy Brown (“Dexter: New Blood”), and the mystery thriller SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER starring David Thewlis (“Harry Potter”), Blu Hunt (“The Originals”) and Dougray Scott (“Batwoman”).

THE NEW FALL 2024 SERIES:

JOAN

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “The Staircase”) stars as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in this exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s — an era known for its bold fashion trends, iconic music and cultural shifts. The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow. Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) as Boisie, a London antiques dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis (“Match Not Found”) plays Nancy, Joan’s older sister and salon worker while Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (“I May Destroy You”) portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (“The Split”).

JOAN is written by acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon (“The Essex Serpent”) and directed by BAFTA award-winner Richard Laxton (“Rain Dogs”). The series is from Snowed-In Productions and executive produced by Ruth Kenley-Letts (“Stonehouse”), Jenny Van Der Lande (“Too Close”), Neil Blair (“The Midwich Cuckoos”) and Richard Laxton. JOAN has been commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama Polly Hill. The series is produced in association with All3Media International and The CW Network.

THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER

THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER is a spinoff of the original TV series “The Librarians,” which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians. The series stars Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain; Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Dean Devlin serves as Showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle also serves as executive producer. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

SCRABBLE

SCRABBLE is a captivating, fast-paced take on the global board-game phenomenon. In each episode, wordsmiths battle it out over a series of addictive word games of skill and strategy to win points and master a giant Scrabble board in the center of the set. Hosted by fan-favorite actor, singer, producer and director Raven-Symoné, SCRABBLE is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, Mattel Television Studios and Lionsgate Alternative Television. David Garfinkle, Gabriel Marano and Michelle Mendelovitz serve as executive producers.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT

The beloved trivia game TRIVIAL PURSUIT is reimagined in a question-packed entertainment format. Gameplay takes place on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board, as contestants battle it out over a range of play-along question categories to win wedges and beat each other to the center. The victor then takes on a dramatic finale against the clock to claim the big money jackpot. Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning actor, director, producer and podcaster LeVar Burton, TRIVIAL PURSUIT is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, Lionsgate Alternative Television and Talpa Studios. David Garfinkle, Gabriel Marano, John De Mol, Matt Walton and Matt Pritchard serve as executive producers.

WWE NXT

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90% of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular with younger audiences, ranking No. 1 in cable primetime on Tuesday nights among Adults 18-49 and 18-34. WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have come up through NXT.

THE NEW MIDSEASON 2025 SERIES:

GOOD COP/BAD COP

GOOD COP/BAD COP is a one-hour procedural dramedy centered around Lou (Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”) and Henry (Luke Cook, “Katy Keene,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown, “Dexter: New Blood,” “Billions”)—who happens to be their father. From Future Shack Entertainment and Jungle Entertainment for commissioning broadcasters The CW Network and The Roku Channel in the United States and Stan in Australia, GOOD COP/BAD COP is written and executive produced by John Quaintance with Jeff Wachtel, Trent O’Donnell (“Ghosts”) and Chloe Rickard serving as executive producers. Trent O’Donnell also serves as director with Phil Lloyd set as co-executive producer. GOOD COP/BAD COP is produced in association with and distributed by ITV Studios. The production is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER

The mystery thriller series SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER puts Sherlock Holmes (David Thewlis, “Fargo,” The Artful Dodger”) out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter: young American Amelia (Blu Hunt, “The Originals,” “The New Mutants”). After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter. International Emmy® Award-winning Dougray Scott (“Batwoman,” “Crime”) also stars as Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty. From Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television and StoryFirst, SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER is led by showrunner and executive producer James Duff (“The Closer,” “Major Crimes”) and is created, written and executive produced by Brendan Foley (“Cold Courage,” “The Man Who Died”). Micah War Dog Wright (“They’re Watching,” “First Nations Comedy Experience”) and Shelly Goldstein (“Cold Courage,” “Laverne & Shirley”) join Duff and Foley as writers on the series. Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow and Ivan Dunleavy also serve as executive producers.