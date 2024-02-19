Superman & Lois: Cancelling the CW’s Last Superhero Show Wasn’t the Network’s Fault

Superman & Lois will return to The CW this fall with its fourth and final season of 10 episodes, and the man in charge of the network revealed more about the decisions to cancel the last remaining superhero series on the network and to hold its return until Fall 2024.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, and Michael Bishop, the series follows Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch) as they raise their teen sons in Smallville.

The decision to cancel the popular series was not due to the performance was not due to its performance. It was a decision made by Warner Bros Television so that viewers would not see a different Superman on the small screen when the new Superman film is released in 2025. Per The Wrap, Schwartz said, “They don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace.”

As for the final season of Superman & Lois, Schwartz teased that the episodes are “incredible.” He said the following in another report from The Wrap:

“I watched the first episode last night, and it’s going to make you cry. We feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the upfronts, and we can really, really talk about it. We can use how awesome Superman & Lois is and use that to lead into another show that we’re really excited about, which is The Librarians.

The premiere date for Superman & Lois season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CW series? Are you sad to see it end this fall?