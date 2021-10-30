Superman & Lois: Season Two; Jenna Dewan Reprising Supergirl Role on CW Series

Jenna Dewan is returning to the Arrowverse on The CW by reprising her Supergirl role on Superman & Lois, per THR. She appeared on Supergirl as Lucy Lane during its first season, and she will be recurring on season two of Superman & Lois.

The CW renewed the current series for a second season earlier this year, and Supergirl will end its run next month.

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui star in the superhero series which follows Clark & Lois as they tackle raising teen sons and face new challenges after Clark returns home to Smallville after his mother’s death.

A premiere date for season two of Superman & Lois will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Jenna Dewan on the Arrowverse series when it returns?