Network: CBS, The CW

Episodes: 116 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: October 26, 2015 — November 9, 2021

Series status: Ended

Performers include:

Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, David Harewood, Calista Flockhart, Chris Wood, Floriana Lima, Katie McGrath, Odette Annable, Jesse Rath, Sam Witwer, Nicole Maines, April Parker Jones, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, LaMonica Garrett, and Peta Sergeant.

TV show description:

An action-adventure series, this TV show is based on the Supergirl character that first appeared in DC Comics publications in 1959.

Thanks to the help of her parents, pre-teen Kara Zor-El (Malina Weissman) escaped their doomed homeworld of Krypton by being sent to Earth. She is the cousin of Kal-El (Kevin Caliber) — better known in adulthood as Superman.

On Earth, Kara is raised by a pair of foster parents, scientists Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers (Dean Cain and Helen Slater). She keeps her superpowers a secret and often feels like she’s living in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Jordan Mazarati).

As a 24-year-old woman, Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes her home in National City and works as an assistant for Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), a fierce taskmaster and the founder of a media conglomerate named CatCo.

Working alongside Kara are IT technician Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and renowned photographer James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). The latter has recently been poached from his job at The Daily Planet newspaper in Metropolis to serve as Cat’s new art director.

Kara manages to keep her Kryptonian abilities a secret but is ultimately enlisted by Hank Henshaw (David Harewood) — the head of a super-secret agency where her scientist sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) also works. Kara’s needed to help them protect the citizens of National City from evil forces and becomes a force for good like her cousin. She becomes Supergirl.

Series Finale:

Episode #126 — Kara

Supergirl (Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Leigh) and Kelly (Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood return.

First aired: November 9, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Supergirl TV show? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a seventh season?