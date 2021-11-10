Network: CBS, The CW
Episodes: 116 (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: October 26, 2015 — November 9, 2021
Series status: Ended
Performers include:
Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, David Harewood, Calista Flockhart, Chris Wood, Floriana Lima, Katie McGrath, Odette Annable, Jesse Rath, Sam Witwer, Nicole Maines, April Parker Jones, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, LaMonica Garrett, and Peta Sergeant.
TV show description:
An action-adventure series, this TV show is based on the Supergirl character that first appeared in DC Comics publications in 1959.
Thanks to the help of her parents, pre-teen Kara Zor-El (Malina Weissman) escaped their doomed homeworld of Krypton by being sent to Earth. She is the cousin of Kal-El (Kevin Caliber) — better known in adulthood as Superman.
On Earth, Kara is raised by a pair of foster parents, scientists Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers (Dean Cain and Helen Slater). She keeps her superpowers a secret and often feels like she’s living in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Jordan Mazarati).
As a 24-year-old woman, Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes her home in National City and works as an assistant for Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), a fierce taskmaster and the founder of a media conglomerate named CatCo.
Working alongside Kara are IT technician Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and renowned photographer James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). The latter has recently been poached from his job at The Daily Planet newspaper in Metropolis to serve as Cat’s new art director.
Kara manages to keep her Kryptonian abilities a secret but is ultimately enlisted by Hank Henshaw (David Harewood) — the head of a super-secret agency where her scientist sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) also works. Kara’s needed to help them protect the citizens of National City from evil forces and becomes a force for good like her cousin. She becomes Supergirl.
Series Finale:
Episode #126 — Kara
Supergirl (Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Leigh) and Kelly (Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood return.
First aired: November 9, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Supergirl TV show? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a seventh season?
they should renewal Supergirl show, i love it.
WHY DIDN’T THEY DO THE SPIN OFF, ALEX AND MAGGIE STROY WOULD HAVE BEN GREAT, NOW THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER A PAIR, STILL TIME TO BRING BACK NATIONAL CITY SUPER COPS SAWYER & DANVERS, THATS A WINNER
It is unfortunate Supergirl did not reach season 7. The show has held up better ratings wise than Legends or Batwoman and is better quality wise than the Flash.
I VOTE TO KEEP SUPERGIRL ON, IT SHOULD GET AN AWARD JUST FOR HAVEING THE BEST LOOKING CAST MEMEBERS EVERY IN ONE SHOW, I WOULD DATE O’BRAIN FOR REAL.
KELLY IS A NICE LOOKING LADY, JUST DON’T FIT THE SHOW ARE ALEX.
I WATCH SUPERGIRL ON TUES. NIGHTS, WHY IS IT SO DARK, CAN’T TELL WHAT HAPPENING ARE WHO IS WHO. ALEX DON’T LOOK LIKE ALEX. I TRUN IT OFF
SUPERGIRL I CAN BE A HIT SHOW, AND IT’S QNE THAT THE WORLD NEEDE NOW, THE BRING ALITTLE OF EVERY THING THAT GOING ON IN THE WORLD AS WE SPEAK, THINK YOU FOR KEEP THE SEX SCENES OUT, AND SUPERGIRL, THE WRITERS NEED DO BETTER, A SUPER HEOR IS NOT CHILDISH, GET KELLY OUT OF THERE, AND AM BLACK WOMEN IT HAS NOTHING 2 DO WITH HER COLOR, ANOTHER MAGGIE CAN THAT PART IF YOU CANT GET FLORIANA BACK, IF FLORIANA WANTED TO BE A BIG STAR SUPERGIRL WAS AND STILL IS HER TICKET, SHE BELONG IN ACTION MOVIES, SHE’S… Read more »
I JUST STARTED WATCHING THE SHOW, AND I LOVE IT, ALEX AND MAGGIE MADE A GREAT TEAM AS COPS AND AS LOVERS,
KELLY DONT MATCH ALEX, SORRY IT’S JUST NOT GOOD. WHISH IT COME BACK AND FLO, SEASON 7 CAN STARTED OFF BY SHOWING ALEX WAS DREAMAING , HER AND MAGGIE BREAK-UP OVER KIDS, AND SHE WAKE UP WITH MAGGIE BY HER SIDE SMILEING , AND THE BIG WEDDING WAS OFF UNTIL ALEX GET BETTER.
The music is loud
I love supergirl it is the best show i have ever seen and supergirl should be renewed the CW is making a mistake because is awesome and so many people agree it was life changing for me because it made me feel strong as a girl and i think supergirl has done that to many many other people ! so please rethink this!
Supergirl will end after six seasons by The CW.
I really think Supergirl should be renewed for a seventh season. Because I think it’s ending too soon. And I think The CW is making a mistake. Any other shows should come to an end instead. Keep Supergirl going until season 7, 8 or 9. Here’s a petition.
https://www.change.org/p/savesupergirl
I agree with you , this show is like my life line and now it feels like it going to be cut . There is no other show in the world I would love more than supergirl. I wish they would at least have as much season as arrow . And I also think Oliver wueens death is killing the arrow verse slowly plus this stupid pandemic . I think it might j.g have been renewed if it wasn’t for the pandemic. I’m really gonna miss everyone in supergirl but hopefully they star in similar shows . This feels like… Read more »
Supergirl should be renewed for a seventh season. it shouldn’t be cancelled after 6 years. It’s no where near finished 🙂
Yes, I would love a 7th season! I’ve been waiting since the last episode!!
I think the show should be renewed for a sixth season! It’s far from done!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The new supergirl tv show has the background music to loud so you have a hard time hearing the actors..making it unpleasant to watch in turn getting a bad rating. The background music does not need to be plying all the time!
Agreed. The music is too loud.
I do not agree , I have been watching this show for years and I never had a problem like that . If you dont like the show just dont watch it . I mean to be mean I’m just super upset the show is ending .