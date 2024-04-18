Elsbeth: Season Two; 2024-25 Renewal Announced for CBS Spin-Off Series

Elsbeth’s quirky style is coming back to CBS for the 2024-25 television season. The network has renewed the Elsbeth series for a second year. The fifth episode of the first season airs tonight.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. In the first season, Gloria Reuben recurs and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, Retta, and Blair Underwood guest. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Elsbeth averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.74 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series is one of the network’s lower-rated scripted series in the traditional ratings, but in live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership, Elsbeth reaches nearly 11 million viewers.

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

Reisenbach continues, “Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

A premiere date for season two of Elsbeth will be announced in the future. Including tonight’s installment, six episodes are left in the first season, which will wrap on May 23rd.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Elsbeth series on CBS? Are you happy that the show has been renewed for a second season already?

