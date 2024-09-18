Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season Five Cast and Premiere Date Announced by Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has its return date set. Season five of the reality series will return next month, and Bravo has announced the cast, which will join Capt. Glenn Shephard, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and First Mate Gary King on board the Parsifal III this season.

Chef Cloyce Martin, Chief Engineer Davide Morosi, stews Diana Cruz and Danni Warren, and deckhands Keith Allen and Emma Crouch will join the cast for season five of the series, and they will bring some drama with them.

Bravo revealed the following about what is to come in season five:

“Capt. Glenn and his expert crew set sail on Parsifal III to the luxury party capital of the world, Ibiza. While Ibiza is known for its sunny day parties and crystal-clear coast, it’s stormy waters ahead for the crew as they navigate blossoming boatmances, competitive co-workers and tense personal dynamics, all while trying to raise the bar every charter. After a distracting love triangle last season that took her focus away from work, Daisy is ready to take the reins back in the interior department with a new sense of energy and determination. However, plans for a stress-free charter season are threatened when her stews question her leadership. On deck, Gary attempts to keep his team motivated as one crew member struggles to learn the ropes. In the galley, Chef Cloyce charms the crew and guests but at only 22, he may be too inexperienced to meet the demands of the high-maintenance charter guests.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns on October 7th. The trailer for season five is below.

