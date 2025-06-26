Justice on Trial: Judge Judy Puts the Justice System on Trial in New Prime Video Series

Justice on Trial is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the new docuseries, accompanied by the release of a trailer and key art.

In the eight-episode series, Judge Judy Sheindlin will put the justice system on trial, examining eight different court cases.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Prime Video announced Justice on Trial, a groundbreaking new series from judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin will premiere July 21. Judge Sheindlin puts the justice system on trial in her landmark series Justice on Trial. The daily lives of 340 million Americans are impacted by the verdicts in the eight landmark cases that the series explores. Did the courts get it right? You decide. All eight episodes of Justice on Trial will be available on premiere day, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. “Judges do not make law. They interpret the law. Judges are people. Sometimes they get it wrong. Then what happens? When and how long will it take to get it right? I’ve put justice on trial,” says Judge Sheindlin. “I couldn’t be more proud of this series. Everybody who watches it will come away a little smarter. Mission accomplished.” Is all speech protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution? If not, why not? How do you know the boundaries? Who gets to decide what we teach our children in school? How and why can the evidence of a dead body be suppressed, thereby freeing the murderer? These issues are some of what this series explores with reenactments, trial transcripts and news footage woven together by Judge Sheindlin. The series is created and executive produced by Judge Sheindlin. Casey Barber, David Carr, and Randy Douthit are also executive producers. Amy Freisleben is a co-executive producer.”

The trailer and key art for the upcoming series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series?