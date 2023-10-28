Twin Love: Prime Video Releases Video and Additional Twin Casting for Dating Reality Series

Twin Love is coming soon to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, and viewers now have more information about the new dating reality series. The competition, hosted by twins Brie and Nikki Garcia, will feature ten sets of twins. The pairs will be split into two houses to discover if they are as identical in their romantic desires as they are in appearance.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Prime Video announced the trailer and additional cast for the new unscripted series Twin Love. From ITV Entertainment, the new dating competition will be hosted by TV personalities Brie and Nikki Garcia (formerly known as the Bella Twins), and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, November 17. In the U.S. and UK, Twin Love will also premiere simultaneously for free with ads on Amazon Freevee.

Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses, creating identical casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. As the twins embark on their journey to find love, they are met with surprises along the way, as new sets of twins join the houses to heat things up.

Twin Love is produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias serve as executive producers. The series is based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands.

Meet the Additional Twins:

Akash “Kush” and Krish “Luv” Chandani

Akash and Krish are brothers of Indian descent and are extremely proud of it. They consider themselves to have grown up very similar—both played basketball, had the same GPAs, got accepted into the same 10 colleges, went to the same college, and majored in engineering. Krish started doing music first, and encouraged Akash to do it with him. In college, they were discovered by Wiz Khalifa, and Taylor Gang sent them beats to record while they were still in school. Today, while still pursuing music, they have become well-known and top-selling real estate agents in the Bay Area.

Gaby and Maddie Capozza

With a knack for “twin telepathy,” Gaby and Maddie have rarely been apart, with the exception of college. While they are similar in many ways, they are complementary in personality type. Maddie is the typical type-B sibling and Gaby is the type-A twin, but what constantly brings them together are their free spirits, positive and down-to-earth attitudes, and their emotional intelligence. They are music lovers and are both pursuing a career in the music industry, while also singing and creating music independently.

Morgaine “Moo” and Rhiannon “Rhi” Smith

Rhiannon and Morgaine were born in Scotland but grew up in the countryside of Virginia, never thinking they would become the city girls they are now. With Scottish parents, the twins are used to traveling back and forth to the UK and the U.S., but three years ago, Rhiannon decided to pack up and move to Manchester for good. After a little over a year, Morgaine joined her sister, and the two have begun to blossom in their city life. When it comes to work life, Morgaine is the type-A planner, with major career ambitions and a drive to succeed. Rhiannon is happy to go with the flow and is comparatively the more outgoing twin, although both love to go out and have a good time.

Shelby and Ally Baker

Shelby and Ally may seem like big city girls, but their childhood was anything but city living. They grew up in a small town in Colorado, on a cow farm with pigs, chickens, goats, and horses. As kids, they both dreamed of leaving the small-town life behind for the big city, so that’s exactly what they did. The twins like to joke that Shelby is like a golden retriever; if she smells someone new, she wants to be their friend. They love to make people laugh, and Ally is known for her quick wit.