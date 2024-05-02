Billy the Kid: Season Two; MGM+ Releases Western Series Trailer and Return Date

The return date for the second half of Billy the Kid season two has been set. MGM+ announced the return of the series with the release of a trailer. The first half of season two premiered in October 2023.

The series, which stars Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega, tells the story of William H. Bonney, otherwise known as Billy the Kid.

MGM+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“BILLY THE KID Season Two, Part Two premieres on MGM+ June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT In Season 2 of Billy the Kid, Billy gets caught in the middle of the Lincoln County War, a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption. After enjoying a monopoly, Murphy’s Store is no longer the only player in town when Englishman John Tunstall moves to Lincoln and sets off a commercial rivalry. Law-and-order is no match for cowboy gangs and a secret society. Wild chases and shootouts abound. There are innumerable ambushes and killings. No-one is safe. After a pivotal assassination, things get very ugly, leaving Billy the Kid with an uncertain fate. Will he make it out of the Lincoln County War alive? Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.”

The trailer for the return of Billy the Kid season two is below.

