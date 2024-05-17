The Thundermans Return: Nickelodeon Orders Spin-Off Series with Original Cast Members

The Thundermans are returning for even more adventures. Nickelodeon has ordered The Thundermans Return after the success of the reunion movie of the same title earlier this year.

Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Maya Le Clark will reprise their characters for the new spin-off series as it follows the trio as they investigate a new threat in the town of Secret Shores. Other cast members from the original series could also pop up on the spin-off.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Building on the success of The Thundermans Return, which premiered ranking as cable’s #1 entertainment telecast of the year with kids, Nickelodeon Studios today announced a spinoff based on characters from the hit live-action superhero comedy. The spinoff series will follow Phoebe and Max, who are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent. Production on the show will begin in Vancouver in August, with premiere details to be announced at a later date. In the brand-new series, Chloe forms a bond with two classmates while they investigate suspicious activity coming from the local school, who don’t realize their new friend has secret powers. As the danger increases, the Thunderman trio must stay in town indefinitely, leaving the squabbling twins in charge of raising their younger sister. The spinoff show will star original series cast members Kira Kosarin as “Phoebe,” Jack Griffo as “Max,” and Maya Le Clark as “Chloe.” The show will also feature guest appearances from additional original series cast members. The Thundermans Return premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ earlier this year. The feature-length movie, based on the hit live-action superhero comedy series, The Thundermans, follows the superpowered family as they attempt to live a normal life while using their superhuman abilities to stop crime. The movie was the number-one Entertainment telecast for the year to date in Live+3 performance across all cable among Kids 6-11, and reached 1.6 million Total Viewers throughout its premiere weekend (3/7/24-3/10/24), across airings on Nickelodeon and Nick At Nite (4 telecasts). The Thundermans Return is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018, ranking as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jed Spingarn, the scripted half-hour series follows superhero twins with opposite personalities, Phoebe and Max Thunderman, as they navigate their way through school, friends and a family of extraordinary superheroes, all while keeping their true identities a secret. The show has seen a resurgence following its 4Q21 launch on streaming, where it quickly became the top title across all SVOD among Kids 6-11; and has continued to rank among the top titles with Kids 6-11. The series is executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and Sean W. Cunningham & Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms). Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the series. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.”

The premiere date and additional details for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Thundermans? Will you watch the new spin-off series?