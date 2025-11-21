The Young and the Restless: 2025-26 TV Ratings (updated 11/21/2025)

Once again, there’s no need to worry about the future of this daytime drama. In February 2024, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more seasons, keeping the series running through its 55th year and the 2027-28 broadcast TV season. It’s typically the highest-rated network soap. Will it be the last daytime drama standing? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Lucas Adams, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Hayley Erin, Billy Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Courtney Hope, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Joshua Morrow, Nathan Owens, Melody Thomas Scott, Zuleyka Silver, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, and Susan Walters. Recurring cast members include Lauralee Bell, Tamara Braun, Tracey E. Bregman, Tricia Cast, Reylynn Caster, Matt Cohen, Christopher Cousins, Michael Damian, Eileen Davidson, Cait Fairbanks, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Roger Howarth, Loren Lott, Judah Mackey, Beth Maitland, Sienna Mercuri, Paxton Mishkind, Mishael Morgan, Amanda Sinclair, Redding Munsell, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Melissa Ordway, Valarie Pettiford, Veronica Redd, Greg Rikaart, Leigh-Anne Rose, Brytni Sarpy, Vincent Stalba, Jess Walton, and Alex Wilson.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2024-25 season of The Young and the Restless averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.97 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

