The Young and the Restless: 2023-24 TV Ratings (updated 10/9/2023)

In January 2020, CBS renewed this daytime drama for four more years, keeping The Young and the Restless on the air through the current 2023-24 broadcast season — the show’s 51st season. This is the final season of the multi-season renewal. Could this be the end of the highest-rated remaining soap opera? Will it be the last daytime drama standing? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Connor Floyd, Michael Graziadei, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Courtney Hope, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Allison Lanier, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Zuleyka Silver, Michelle Stafford, Trevor St. John, Jason Thompson, and Susan Walters. Recurring players include Lauralee Bell, Tracey E. Bregman, Tricia Cast, Reylynn Caster, Michael Damian, Eileen Davidson, Cait Fairbanks, Jacob Aaron Gaines, Rory Gibson, Holden and Ryan Hare, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Anna Khaja, Judah Mackey, Beth Maitland, Sienna Mercuri, Mishael Morgan, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Greg Rikaart, Leigh-Anne Rose, Dana Sparks, Jess Walton, Kelsey Wang, and Alex Wilson.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The 2022-23 season of The Young and the Restless averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.24 million total viewers.

