The Young and the Restless: 2021-22 TV Ratings (updated 10/19/2021)

It’s hard to know exactly how long it will be before The Young and the Restless TV show is cancelled but, we do know that it won’t be anytime soon. In January 2020, CBS renewed this daytime drama for a staggering four more years, keeping it on the air through the 2023-24 broadcast season — the show’s 51st season. Will it continue to be the highest-rated remaining soap opera? Will it be the last daytime drama standing? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Reylynn Caster, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Jacob Aaron Gaines, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Courtney Hope, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, and Jordi Vilasuso.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2020-21 season of The Young and the Restless averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.26 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Young and the Restless TV series? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed by CBS?