Kitchen Chaos, Pitmasters, Great Food Truck Race: Food Network Teases New and Returning Series

Food Network is gearing up for summer, and it has announced its lineup of new programming for the months ahead. The lineup includes one returning series. Viewers will see Kitchen Chaos, Pitmasters, Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Kitchen Undercover, Guy’s Grocery Games: Global Games, and The Great Food Truck Race.

Food Network revealed the following about its lineup:

“The BBQ charcoals will be glowing, engines will be revving, and the drama will be scorching this July on Food Network where new and returning series will combine for the network’s hottest summer yet. Guy’ Grocery Games features a new Global Games tournament while new series Kitchen Chaos will pull back the curtain on the unpredictable world of food to reveal some of the most outlandish happenings and viral moments that must be seen to be believed. Then, host and judge, Andrew Zimmern will helm an elite panel of judges in Pitmasters, a punishing new around-the-clock BBQ competition where teams will battle to earn up to $50,000 in prize money. Restaurant Impossible: Last Call will follow acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and dynamic Canadian restaurateur Jen Agg as they lead the way to help struggling restaurants across North America. Over the road competition, The Great Food Truck Race will return led by host Tyler Florence with a sweet and savory twist that will play out across the Great Smoky Mountains. Then, later in July, the high-stakes, sneak-attack restaurant rescue, Kitchen Undercover led by chef Antonia Lofaso and sous chef Nestor Milian will get to the root of a restaurant’s problems and try to turn things around before it’s too late. With even more fresh content coming later this summer on linear and YouTube, Food Network will keep its viewers fed all summer long.

“Food Network is expanding its summer slate with bold new originals and content designed to drive audience engagement,” said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. “Paired with fresh takes on proven favorites, the lineup offers something for every viewer.”

Athletes aren’t the only ones competing in epic international games this year. On Wednesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT host Guy Fieri invites eight all-star masters of world cuisines to compete in the new five-part tournament, Guy’s Grocery Games: Global Games, for a chance to win the trophy and a $50,000 grand prize. Fans can follow all the action and share which games are their favorite using #GroceryGames.

Premiering Wednesday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Kitchen Chaos will dive headfirst into the wild, unpredictable world of food with viral moments of jaw-dropping culinary triumphs and spectacular meltdowns, from hibachi tricks gone wildly off the rails to bizarre and unhinged food recipes that must be seen to be believed. Along the way, professional chefs deliver hilarious reactions, insider tips, and practical takeaways that reveal what went wrong, what went right, and how to avoid culinary chaos at home. It’s a fast, flavor-packed ride through the creativity, chaos, and comedy of food culture. Fans can check out Food Network’s social pages to get a sneak peek of the most hilarious, most unhinged moments on #KitchenChaos.

Next, Pitmasters premiering Monday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT is a raw, relentless, real-world BBQ competition unlike anything ever attempted on Food Network. A non-stop week-long battle set deep in the wilderness where teams of the most notable pitmasters will push the boundaries of what BBQ can be as they compete over live fire to prove they are the best of the best. They will be cooking from sunrise to sunset to sunrise again, fighting for survival and their share of up to $50,000 in prize money. Teams must manage fire, fatigue, and challenges within challenges to impress an elite panel of judges. Andrew Zimmern, Jess Pryles, Moe Cason, and Ernest Servantes use their vast BBQ knowledge to crown one team the Pitmasters Champion. Viewers can join the social conversation and share their takes on the hottest barbecue trends using #FNPitmasters.

Then, Restaurant Impossible: Last Call premiering Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT is a fresh take on a classic. The series will follow acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and dynamic Canadian restaurateur Jen Agg as they lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America. Their goal is not to formulate quick fixes; they will dig into real problems, adapt to a new and challenging restaurant industry, and find creative, unexpected solutions tailored to each business. While Jen tackles design and front-of-house issues, Aarón gets to work on the culinary side, each assessing exactly what needs to change for the restaurant to thrive. From horrendous Yelp reviews to feuding family members, each episode will reflect the varying challenges today’s restaurateurs face. Emotions will run high, and the stakes are critical as Aarón and Jen strategize each location’s rescue plan, all while navigating the greater changes happening in an industry being forced to evolve. Fans can stay tuned to Food Network’s social pages to hear from Aarón and Jen before each restaurant overhaul and learn their do’s and don’ts about running a successful eatery in 2026. #RestaurantImpossible.

The Great Food Truck Race will kick off a new season premiering Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and this time around, it will be a battle of savory and sweet. With four trucks that specialize in savory dishes and four sweet-themed trucks, the eight competing teams each represent a dynamic mix of flavors, strategies and culinary creativity in their quest for the win. Host Tyler Florence will lead the route starting in Nashville and through the Great Smoky Mountains, stopping in cities with vibrant food scenes – all while adding unexpected twists and turns from the very first mile. Every week, the teams must prove their cooking expertise, marketing savvy and selling skills in themed challenges to beat their rivals – and for the first time, the bottom two teams each week will go head to head in a taste redemption battle to see who earns the right to stay and who heads home. The season will culminate in an action-packed finale from the legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, where only one truck will be awarded a life-changing $50,000 grand prize. Fans can get to know the competing teams and relive the most dramatic moments of the season using #GreatFoodTruckRace.

Also premiering this summer is new series, Kitchen Undercover, a high-stakes, sneak-attack restaurant rescue, led by chef Antonia Lofaso, alongside sous-chef Nestor Milian who will go full undercover, slipping into failing restaurants that are one more bad review away from total collapse. While Antonia watches the drama unfold from a secret command center – spying on every meltdown, mistake, and questionable choice – Nestor will be on the inside, embedded with the staff, stirring the pot and digging up the juicy truth. From toxic team dynamics to tragic food, nothing will stay hidden for long. When the real reasons customers aren’t coming back are exposed, Antonia will storm in to shake things up, call out the chaos and whip these teams into shape. But with the clock ticking and closure looming, only time will tell if Antonia can turn these hot messes into hot spots. Viewers can get a glimpse behind the scenes on Food Network’s social pages with an up-close look at each ambush and hear from Antonia and Nestor about what these restaurants need to fix in order to serve another day. #KitchenUndercover.”