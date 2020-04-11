Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Food Network to Air Self-Shot Series

Amy Schumer is coming to Food Network with a new self-shot series, which viewers will watch her learn how to cook. Production on eight episodes of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will begin this week.

“Food Network has fast tracked a new culinary series featuring acclaimed stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef specializing in farm-to-table cuisine, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (wt) will consist of eight, thirty-minute episodes featuring Amy and Chris while quarantined at home, as Chris cooks-up delectable and comforting dishes in their home kitchen utilizing farm fresh ingredients, with Amy mixing the cocktails. The series, which will be entirely self-shot on location, will give a behind-the-scenes look at their life during these unprecedented times. Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is slated to premiere later this spring and will showcase Amy and Chris tackling relatable, culinary themes such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said White. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Amy Schumer. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

Food Network’s programming has struck a chord with audiences during these unparalleled events, delivering comfort food-filled lineups of special premieres, timely encores and marathons of fan-favorites perfect for the entire family as viewers crave entertainment and inspiration for cooking at home.”