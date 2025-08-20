LEGO Masters Jr: Season One Ratings

The original LEGO Masters series has had a successful and long run on the FOX network so its no surprise that they would order a spin-off. Featuring both celebrities and kids, will it be a hit? LEGO Masters Jr. be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An unscripted competition series, the LEGO Masters Jr. TV show is based on the original LEGO Masters show and is hosted by Kelly Osbourne. Amy Corbett and Boone Langston (LEGO designer) serve as Brickmasters and judges. Celebrity contestants include Ravi V. Patel, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Alison Sweeney, and Porsha Williams. This spin-off brings imagination, design and creativity to life when junior LEGO enthusiasts (ages 9-17) are paired with a celebrity partner as they go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The teams compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builder. In each episode, the junior builders and their celebrity teammate work to impress the judges with their incredible creations. During the finale, the top teams face off to win the ultimate LEGO trophy, a $50,000 grand prize, and the prestigious title of LEGO Masters Jr.

TV SHOW STATUS

As of August 20, 2025, LEGO Masters Jr. has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

