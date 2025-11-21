Beyond the Gates: 2025-26 TV Ratings (updated 11/21/2025)

In early 2025, CBS introduced Beyond the Gates, the first new soap opera on a major network in more than 25 years. Some questioned the move and expected the daytime drama to flop. While it certainly hasn’t been a big hit in the ratings, Beyond the Gates has performed pretty well for a new show, sometimes matching General Hospital’s numbers. It was renewed for a second season (which begins in February 2026). Will the CBS show’s ratings improve or fall? Stay tuned.

Premiering on on February 24, 2025, Beyond the Gates was created by Michele Val Jean and is set in a gated community in an affluent community in Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC. The powerful and prestigious multi-generational Dupree family is at the center of the story which also follows the McBrides and the Thomases. The series’ cast includes Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Keith D. Robinson, Brandon Claybon, Colby Muhammad, Sean Freeman, Mike Manning, Najah Jackson, Jaden Lucas Miller, Arielle Prepetit, RhonniRose Mantilla, Timon Kyle Durrett, Jibre Hordges, Marquita Goings, Lauren Buglioli, Jason Graham, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Jen Jacob, Ellie Wang, Ben Gavin, Jon Lindstrom, Destiny Love, Cady McClain, Maurice P. Kerry, and Alex Alegria.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2024-25 season of Beyond the Gates averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 1.60 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Beyond the Gates TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for 2026-27?