General Hospital: 2024-25 TV Season Ratings (updated 3/8/2025)

As you may have noticed, ABC doesn’t typically announce if General Hospital has been renewed for another year, it just keeps running. No news is often good news. The venerable soap has been on the air for over six decades and is the alphabet network’s sole surviving daytime drama. Will General Hospital survive to see a 63rd season and the 2025-26 network TV season? Could ABC announce a renewal this time, or could it be cancelled and replaced by a talk show? Stay tuned.

Debuting in 1963 on April 1st, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. Actors appearing in the current season include Tabyana Ali, Jens Austin Astrup, Maurice Benard, Alexa Havins Bruening, Braedyn Bruner, Steve Burton, Jane Elliot, Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn, Tanisha Harper, Finola Hughes, Jonathan Jackson, Josh Kelly, Brook Kerr, Katelyn MacMullen, Kate Mansi, Cameron Mathison, Sofia Mattsson, Giovanni Mazza, Eden McCoy, Amanda Setton, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner, Kristen Vaganos, Kristina Wagner, Cynthia Watros, Maura West, Sawandi Wilson, Laura Wright, and Dominic Zamprogna.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2023-24 season of General Hospital averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 1.97 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like the General Hospital TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for a 63rd season on ABC?