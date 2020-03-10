Cancelled or Renewed? Status of FOX TV Shows

When will the new shows start airing? How many of your favorite FOX shows have been cancelled? If they’ve been renewed, when will they be back? How many episodes has the network ordered?
Below, you’ll find a list of FOX’s recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings (if any are available), click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
TBD = To Be Determined.
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
Since The Four did not return last summer, I assumed it was canceled.
Also, Spin the Wheel has not aired since last year
Please keep the Resident on the air ….So many love this show .awesome writers and story lines
. Ssd’s o many new ideas to bring forward and exciting twist…Please renew.
Did FBI get cancelled
You need to bring back the exorcist even if it’s in the summer and theres all reruns , it’s a great series and I’m pretty upset it was canceled
I see why I have Netflix and hulu. Y’all suck!!! Trash ass “fox”
Fox is only good at cancelling tv shows apparently
Exactly!!! Fox suck
OMG, The Moody’s is absolutely hilarious! I do not know if it is a limited series but I would love to see more. The cast is outstanding and storyline keeps me laughing the entire hour!
What happened to Scandal? It was my favorite series. Please bring it back at earlier hour!!