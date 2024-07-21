Good Bones: Season Nine; HGTV Series Being Revived for Limited Run

Good Bones is returning for more. TV Line reported that the HGTV series is returning for a limited run next month. The home renovation series ended in August 2023 after eight seasons.

Mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk are returning to host the series with three extended-length episodes. The first episode will be ninety minutes, and the next two will air for two hours. The premiere is set for August 14th.

The following was revealed about the series’ return:

“Good Bones abbreviated return will follow Mina and Karen ‘as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis. Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much-needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful, beachy oasis.’”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Good Bones? Did you watch the series during its eight-season run on HGTV? Do you plan to watch it return on HGTV next month?