Good Bones: Season Seven Renewal from HGTV, Discovery+ Orders Spin-Off

Good Bones is returning to HGTV for its seventh season, and there is more ahead for fans of the series. A new spin-off, Good Bones: Risky Business, is also headed to Discovery+. Both shows will feature mother-daughter renovators Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal and the new spin-off in a press release.

“With the current season of Good Bones featuring mother-daughter renovation dynamos Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine delivering 12 million viewers since its June 29 premiere, HGTV signed the production deal for another 13-episode order slated for premiere in summer 2022. The series will continue to follow Mina, a real estate agent and mother of two, and her mom, Karen, a lawyer, as they buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis. During each episode, the pair will demo the houses down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes – all while offering a glimpse into their personal lives.

“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

Given her on-air success, Mina now will take on the biggest renovation challenge of her career in the new Discovery+ series, Good Bones: Risky Business. Available to stream in summer 2022, the six-episode series will feature Mina going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. More than a century old, the 6,000 square-foot property – which includes the main home and a carriage house – will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget. And, this overhaul will require precise restoration to return the Sanders House to its former glory.

“The Sanders House is an amazing historic property,” said Mina. “It’s way more than I’ve ever taken on before, but I’m committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. “By focusing on one epic project, Good Bones: Risky Business takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

Fans don't have to wait to see more of Good Bones on HGTV and discovery+. New episodes are currently airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the episodes launching early on Tuesdays on discovery+.