Flip or Flop: HGTV Orders New Episodes for 2021

Flip or Flop is here to stay. HGTV just announced they’ve ordered 15 new episodes of the TV show for 2021.

The long-running home renovation series features real estate and house-flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The new episodes will focus on El Moussa and Anstead as co-parents trying to run their successful business in Southern California.

New episodes of Flip or Flop are slated to debut on HGTV in 2021. Read more info below:

New York [Nov. 5, 2020] HGTV has ordered 15 new half-hour episodes of its mega-hit series Flip or Flop starring real estate and house flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The newly greenlit episodes, which will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run a successful SoCal home reno and flipping business, are slated for premiere in late 2021. The current season of Flip or Flop, which premiered just three weeks ago on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, has attracted more than 9.3 million viewers to date. So far this season, the series ranks as the #1 cable premiere among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale M25-54, Households and P2+ as well as the #2 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale W25-54 in Thursday prime. “Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.” Fans of Tarek and Christina also can look forward to new seasons of the stars’ solo series returning in 2021. Tarek will mentor more first-time flippers and share his secrets for successful property flips in 12 fresh episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. And, a new 12-episode season of Christina on the Coast will spotlight Christina’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life and a demanding design business. More Flip or Flop content is readily available on HGTV’s digital platforms. The new episodes launch on HGTV GO each Thursday, and fans are invited to connect at www.HGTV.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos, photos and more information about upcoming episodes. On social platforms, fans can interact using #FliporFlop on HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and can connect with Tarek and Christina on Instagram at @therealtarekelmoussa and @christinaanstead.”

