His Dark Materials: Season Three in the Works for HBO Series

His Dark Materials begins its second season soon, but what about a third? Recently, executive producer Joel Collins spoke with Radio Times about the future of the HBO TV show.

Based on the novels by Philip Pullman, the fantasy series “is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) is an orphan who lives with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians.”

Season two of His Dark Materials debuts on HBO on November 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and EP Joel Collins says there are already plays for a season three:

The world of season three is exceedingly weird and complicated. The complexity is stepped up in terms of the story, the visuals and the narrative. There’s very few of us in a very secret group doing early work, which is exciting and complex. We’re trying to solve the puzzle away from all the eyes and the noise. And it’s that kind of really precious time you get before hundreds of people start asking questions.”

What do you think? Have you seen His Dark Materials? Do you want a third season?