The Bear: Season Five; FX and Hulu Preview Comedy’s Final Episodes

The Bear is coming to an end later this month, and viewers are getting their first look at the ending. FX and Hulu have released a trailer to tease the series’ final season.

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson star in this series, which follows a chef who returned home to run his family’s sandwich shop. Season five has him leaving the shop behind.

FX shared the following about the fifth season:

“The fifth and final season of FX’s The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the team must band together to achieve one last service. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.”

The Bear returns on June 25th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Will you be sad to see it end?