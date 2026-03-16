Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hulu Cancels Plans for Sequel Series Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series is not moving forward on Hulu. The streaming service has canceled its plans for the series, which would have starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and had a new slayer protecting the residents of Sunnydale, titled Buffy New Sunnydale.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was cast as the new slayer, and Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott were set to star alongside her.

According to Deadline, Gellar said the following about the series’ cancellation in a video on Instagram:

“I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me, but to all of you. This doesn’t change any of that, and I promise if the apocalypse actually comes… you can still beep me.”

Gellar had just spoken about the decision to bring Buffy back to the small screen in a recent podcast. She had said no a reboot many times before finally saying yes. She said the following:

“Chloé Zhao came to me and not just her passion, because I’ve seen people with passion before, but she knew how to go into the world. She knew what the world was, and she knew the way. And that was the first time I said, ‘Maybe, could I possibly do this? And this went on for three years now … me and Chloé going back and forth, saying I could do it, saying I can’t, and really spending the time to develop what it is and why it is.”

It isn’t known if the series will be shopped to other outlets.

What do you think? Did you want to see this Buffy sequel series?