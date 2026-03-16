Brilliant Minds: Season Two; NBC Sets Return Date & Announces Guest Stars For Medical Drama

Brilliant Minds has its return date set. According to Deadline, the series will return to NBC in May with the first of its six episodes to finish off season two.

The series was pulled from the network’s schedule before the Winter Olympics in February. This action has raised concerns among viewers about the series’ future.

In addition to the return date, new guest stars for the remaining episodes have also been announced. Viewers will see Ed Begley Jr, Anne Archer, Mamie Gummer, and Ana Ortiz appear in the NBC series.

The following was revealed about their roles:

Begly Jr. and Archer will appear in Episode #220. Begly Jr. will play Duke. A once-commanding patriarch, Duke struggles to hold onto the memories that defined him. But as they slip away, Wolf becomes determined to help him make amends with his estranged son before it’s too late. Archer will portray Bonnie, a kindhearted matriarch who must find a way to reconcile the future she dreamed of with the reality she faces. Gummer will play Regan in Episode #217. Regan is a psychiatric patient whose harrowing episodes estrange her from everyone at Hudson Oaks…except for Wolf. After taking a keen interest in Regan, Wolf discovers there may be more to her case than meets the eye. Ortiz will portray Alyssa Rivera in Episode #218. Fresh out of prison, Alyssa is determined to earn her way back into her old life, no matter the cost.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon star in the medical drama that follows a gifted neurologist suffering from a rare condition.

Brilliant Minds returns on May 27th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Are you hoping the series is renewed for a third season?