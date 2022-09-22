Chicago Med: Season Eight Viewer Votes

More chaos is coming in the eighth season of the Chicago Med TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago Med is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Chicago Med here.

An NBC medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Guy Lockard, and Jessy Schram. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.





What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Chicago Med TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Chicago Med should be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on NBC?