Are these doctors still "in" in the fifth season of the Chicago Med TV show on NBC?
An NBC medical drama, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.
What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Chicago Med TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for a sixth season?
*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Med for three more years — season six (2020-21), season seven (2021-22), and season eight (2022-23).
Bring back Colin Donnell! He was fantastic. Now just so so.
I look forward to all three Chicago med fire and PD programs. Why are they so stupid as to cancel these shows?
Very very disgusted.
Marilyn
Will is wrong. Enabling addicts doesn’t give them a reason to quit
I watch weekly and enjoy . However I think it is the weakest of the 3 Chicago shows. I think the story lines of April and Ethan and of Will and Natalie are becoming a bit boorish. I like all the other characters tho. Bring on the new season and pep it up! I like the medical story lines each week!
Love all the Chicago series and Chicago Med is one I enjoy very much and would be disappointed if it was cancelled
Chicago med is best show on tv it must continue on and on and April and Ethan must stay together get married and live happily they are the best story line do not make her whorish like Pope on scandal and they messed up a great couple she was with the president and that was the ruin of the series people do marry and live happily together
Loved it! Sorry to see the male doctor leave but thrilled to see the mumbling female doctor go! She was so hard to understand we had to use closed captioning to see what the heck she said.