Are these doctors still “in” in the fifth season of the Chicago Med TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago Med is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season five episodes of Chicago Med for us here. *Status update below.

An NBC medical drama, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.



What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Chicago Med TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Med for three more years — season six (2020-21), season seven (2021-22), and season eight (2022-23).