New Amsterdam: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

New Amsterdam TV show on NBC: season two viewer votes (cancel or season 3?)

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Does Max have more than he can handle in the second season of the New Amsterdam TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like New Amsterdam is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season two episodes of New Amsterdam for us here. *Status update below.

An NBC medical drama series, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Max include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Kher), head of the Neurological Department.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the New Amsterdam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew New Amsterdam for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/11/20 update: NBC has renewed New Amsterdam for three additional years — seasons three, four, and five — which will take it through the 2022-23 television season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

Lisa Ann Sanborn
Lisa Ann Sanborn

Wonderfully show!!

March 5, 2020 4:27 am
En James
En James

Very good writing, good actors! Love this show!!

March 4, 2020 4:20 pm
Susan Torres
Susan Torres

I LOVE New Amsterdam! I can’t stop watching

February 26, 2020 10:50 am
Diane
Diane

It is so realistic – I have worked in healthcare all of my life and it’s right on the head with situations and how they are handles.

February 27, 2020 5:19 pm
brenda schonfeld
brenda schonfeld

loving new amsterdam. great cast. hope it continues.

February 26, 2020 2:34 am
Kara
Kara

Absolutely love this show!!

February 25, 2020 10:58 am
