Palm Royale: Season Two Premiere Date, Poster, and Photos Released by Apple TV+

Palm Royale has its return date set. Apple TV+ announced a November premiere date for the second season of the series by releasing a new poster and first-look photos.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett star in the series set in 1969 Palm Beach high society as it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she tries to find her way into that world.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series’ return:

It’s almost time to step back into the most exclusive club in Palm Beach. Today, Apple TV+ released a first look at season two of “Palm Royale,” the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series starring and executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Kristen Wiig and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Laura Dern. Season one of “Palm Royale” was led by a renowned ensemble cast including Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. The highly anticipated 10-episode second season of “Palm Royale” premieres globally on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until January 14, 2026. “Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies and the occasional felony. Currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, the first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

More photos from season two are below.

