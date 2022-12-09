Firebug: Apple TV+ Orders Drama That Reunites Black Bird’s Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehan

Firebug is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service ordered the drama, which reunites the team from Black Bird – Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehan. Egerton is set to star in the series as a detective trying to track down two serial arsonists.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“On the heels of the global hit limited series “Black Bird,” today Apple TV+ announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin will re-team for “Firebug,” a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios. Written by Lehane and inspired by true events, “Firebug” will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. “Firebug” will be produced by Apple Studios and is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. In addition to starring, Egerton will serve as executive producer alongside Richard Plepler through EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment. The fictional series is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC; Emmy Award-winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.”

A premiere date for Firebug will be announced later.

