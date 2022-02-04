Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Orders Thriller Drama Series Based on Scott Turow Novel

Presumed Innocent is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new legal thriller series which is based on the novel by Scott Turow. This is not the first time the novel has been brought to the screen. A film adaptation starring Harrison Ford (above) was released in 1990.

David E. Kelley will serve as showrunner and will executive produce along with Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. A cast and premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ revealed that it has landed Presumed Innocent, a new eight-episode limited series based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Scott Turow that will be reimagined for the screen by master storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason (Castle Rock), J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Inspired by Scott Turow’s beloved courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines Presumed Innocent, exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produce for Bad Robot. In addition to writing, Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason also serves as executive producer. Scott Turow and Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the Presumed Innocent TV show coming to Apple TV+?