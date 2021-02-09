Jane: Apple TV+ Orders Live-Action/CGI Kids Series Based on Young Jane Goodall

Jane has been ordered to series by Apple TV+. The kids series, which is based on the early life of English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, will be a combination of live-action and CGI.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series for kids in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a straight-to-series order for Jane, a new mission-driven series for kids and families from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute. Jane follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” From Sinking Ship Entertainment, Jane, a live action/CGI blended series, is created and executive produced by company partner J.J. Johnson, with the Jane Goodall Institute also serving as executive producers. Jane marks the second Apple Original series that will be produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining Daytime Emmy Award-winning and acclaimed series Ghostwriter, which recently premiered its second season on Apple TV+.

A premiere date for Jane has not yet been set.

