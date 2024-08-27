Everybody Still Hates Chris: Comedy Central Sets Premiere Date for Animated Sequel Series

Everybody Still Hates Chris has its premiere date. The animated prequel series will arrive on Comedy Central next month. Everybody Hates Chris aired for four seasons on UPN and The CW.

Chris Rock, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore star in the animated series, which will have Chris Rock narrating stories based on his childhood experiences.

Comedy Central revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Comedy Central today announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated adult animated series, Everybody Still Hates Chris. The reimagined series starring and executive produced by Chris Rock premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10pm ET/PT. Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold also star alongside Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore. The series is produced by CBS Studios and Chris Rock Enterprises, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment. Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Chris Rock (“Rustin,” “Fargo”) as “Adult Chris,” narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will voice “Julius,” Chris’ father who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and tightwad approach to life. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”) will voice “Rochelle,” Chris’ mother who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime. In addition to the cast of the original series “Everybody Hates Chris,” Tim Johnson Jr. (“Saturdays”) will voice “Young Chris,” a nerd who wants to be cool but he’s outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad; Ozioma Akagha (“DELILAH”) will voice “Tonya,” Chris’ feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble; Terrence Little Gardenhigh (“Danger Force”) will voice “Drew,” the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris; and Gunnar Sizemore (“Kung Fu Panda”) will voice “Greg,” Chris’s only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status conscious and raised by a single dad. “Everybody Hates Chris,” Chris Rock’s autobiographical, critically-acclaimed family series, ran for four seasons on UPN then the CW from 2005 – 2009. The series won a NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards. All four seasons of the original series are available to stream on Paramount+. Everybody Still Hates Chris is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Alongside Chris Rock of Chris Rock Enterprises, showrunner Sanjay Shah (“Central Park”); Ali LeRoi; and Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”) serves as the animation studio for the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Comedy Central footprint.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Everybody Still Hates Chris next month on Comedy Central?