Widow’s Bay: Early Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV Series

Widow’s Bay ends its first season next week, but its future has already been locked in. Apple TV has renewed the series for a second season ahead of its first season finale.

Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey star in the series from Katie Dippold, which follows the residents of a strange New England island.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Recently hailed as “better than Martha’s Vineyard,” Widow’s Bay is open for another season. Today, Apple TV announced a season two renewal for the acclaimed, fan-favorite series led by Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Matthew Rhys, and hailing from creator and executive producer Katie Dippold and Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director Hiro Murai. Additionally, Apple TV announced a new, multiyear overall deal with Dippold. The news arrives ahead of the highly anticipated season one finale, premiering Wednesday, June 17 on Apple TV. Since its global debut, “Widow’s Bay” quickly rose to Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned praise as “the year’s best new show,” “the show of the summer,” “one of the brightest surprises on streaming right now,” “unlike anything on TV” and a “perfectly executed,” “absolute gem of a TV show.” “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.” “Season two is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Katie Dippold. In “Widow’s Bay,” something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. Blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, “Widow’s Bay” stars Rhys alongside Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Widow’s Bay” is created, showrun and executive produced by Dippold. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directed five episodes in the first season, with the other episodes in the season directed by Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. A video announcing the renewal is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Are you glad it has been renewed?