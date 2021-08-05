Little Voice: Cancelled; No Season Two for Apple TV+ Series

If you’ve enjoyed the Little Voice TV show, this news won’t be music to your ears. The Apple TV+ subscription service has cancelled the romantic comedy-drama series so there won’t be a second season.

The Little Voice TV show stars Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, and Phillip Johnson Richardson. It is a coming-of-age story set in the diverse musicality of New York. The show explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s — and the courage to use it. Bess Alice King (O’Grady) is a uniquely talented performer who struggles to fulfill her dreams while handling rejection, dating drama, and family issues.

The show debuted 13 months ago, in July 2020, and ran for nine episodes. Word is that Little Voice did have a devoted audience but it was smaller than other half-hours Apple shows that have since been renewed.

THR reported the cancellation as part of a larger article about one of the show’s producers, Bad Robot Productions.

What do you think? Have you watched the Little Voice TV show? Are you sorry to hear that it’s not returning for season two?