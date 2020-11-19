Menu

For All Mankind: Season Two? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

For All Mankind TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Has the For All Mankind TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+?  
 

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the For All Mankind TV show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Arturo Del Puerto, Olivia Trujillo, and Sonya Walger. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series’ story is told through the lives of astronauts, engineers, and their families. It imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.
 

For All Mankind has been renewed for a second season which will debut February 19, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Since Apple TV+ is still being established, it came as little surprise that the service renewed For All Mankind for season two in advance of the show’s launch. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on For All Mankind cancellation or renewal news.

10/16/20 update: For All Mankind renewed for season two.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the For All Mankind TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?



