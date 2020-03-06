Vulture Watch
Is Cave truly a killer? Has the Truth Be Told TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Truth Be Told, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. It stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones. The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation. She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question issues of privacy, media, and race.
Telly’s Take
Will Apple TV+ cancel or renew Truth Be Told for season two? Though Apple refers to this show as a “limited series”, I suspect that it’s actually a mini-series that was designed to run just one season. That being said, if it’s popular enough, perhaps it could be renewed anyway (ala HBO’s Big Little Lies). I’ll keep my eyes out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Truth Be Told cancellation or renewal news.
3/5/20 update: Truth Be Told has been renewed for a second season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Truth Be Told TV show has been for a second season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?”
I loved Truth Be Told! I need a new season
I LOVED Truth Be Told! Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Poppy’s ex-boyfriend/detective (oops, I can’t remember his actual name as I’m writing) were brilliant! Very smart, intriguing, suspenseful series and I’m begging for more Truth Be Told, Poppy Parnell and her podcast! Please!
Really looking for too the second season it was really good I like shows like this
I hope they renew this show. I like Poppy Parnell, love Olivia Spencer, and look forward to her, along with Mekai Pfeiffer’s character, investigating more questionable convictions. I like the podcast idea.
Good show!
I hope so. I really enjoyed the show and Octavia Spencer is such a good actress!
I really enjoyed Truth Be Told! I wish it wasn’t over. Maybe she could solve another mystery on her podcast and there could be season 2?
I saw the low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and was really totally perplexed. I am a cinephile, educated, I think I have pretty good taste (meaning probably not “mainstream”) and I loved this show. Anything with Octavia Spencer is fantastic anyway. But I really thought this show was unusual, the plot was engaging and I couldn’t wait to watch each weekly episode. I really really hope they do at least one more season, if not more. And they could make it even better too. The whole cast is wonderful, the family of Poppy, the lawyer husband, the podcast colleague, the… Read more »
This is such an AMAZING show. I enjoy watching a lot of different types of series. But this is not like any other. And it keeps your attention 100% of the time! I would love watching another season. But after finishing up the most recent episode (which was so intense and the best of them all thus far!), I’m not so sure there will be another season. I wish there would be another though! I want to see what the future holds for everyone in the show! Please renew!!
Very good show, please renew.