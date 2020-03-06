Vulture Watch

Has the Truth Be Told TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. It stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones. The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation. She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question issues of privacy, media, and race.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Truth Be Told has been renewed for a second season, which will debut TBD. (See “Telly’s Take” below.) Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Apple TV+ cancel or renew Truth Be Told for season two? Though Apple refers to this show as a “limited series”, I suspect that it’s actually a mini-series that was designed to run just one season. That being said, if it’s popular enough, perhaps it could be renewed anyway (ala HBO’s Big Little Lies). I’ll keep my eyes out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Truth Be Told cancellation or renewal news.

3/5/20 update: Truth Be Told has been renewed for a second season.

Are you glad that the Truth Be Told TV show has been for a second season?