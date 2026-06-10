SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show: Nickelodeon Renews Animated Series

SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show are not going anywhere. Both animated shows will remain on the air through 2027. According to Deadline, Nickelodeon has renewed the shows for multiple seasons.

SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for 26 more episodes through season 19, and The Patrick Star Show has also been renewed for another 26 episodes through season 7.

Chair George Cheek, the head of Paramount’s TV Media division, said the following about the future SpongeBob SquarePants and other animated shows and others last month:

“Our cable brands will focus on a more curated slate, optimizing programming and marketing resources to amplify what resonates most. That means leaning into franchises like SpongeBob, PAW Patrol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, South Park, Ms. Pat and The Daily Show, while continuing to develop new IP across our studios and seeking new ways to amplify and connect with audiences.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy these shows on Nickelodeon? Are you glad they have been renewed?