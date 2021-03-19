That Girl Lay Lay: Nickelodeon Orders Comedy Series Starring Alaya High

That Girl Lay Lay is coming to Nickelodeon. The cable channel has ordered this new comedy series, which will star Alaya High. The series will follow the adventures of Lay Lay – an avatar that comes to life from a personal affirmation app. Nickelodeon has ordered 13 episodes for the inaugural season.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon today announced the greenlight of That Girl Lay Lay (working title), a new comedy series starring teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High. The series (13 episodes) marks Nickelodeon’s first project under an overall deal with That Girl Lay Lay to develop original multiform programming and music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business. Produced by record-breaking producer Will Packer (Little, Ride Along) and Will Packer Media (Bigger), the series is set to begin production this spring, with a premiere slated for this summer on Nickelodeon. Created by David A. Arnold (Side Hustle, Fuller House, Bigger), That Girl Lay Lay follows Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are. “We’re so excited to have That Girl Lay Lay star in a series that’s just as fierce and funny as she is,” said Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. “At its heart, the show David A. Arnold created is about staying true to yourself, and with the immensely talented Will Packer producing, we just know that viewers are going to immediately fall in love with this series.” “That Girl Lay Lay is a multitalented force of nature destined for mega stardom. I’m so excited about what she represents as a talented African-American girl with her own platform to showcase her unique abilities,” said Will Packer. “David A. Arnold has crafted the right show at the right time and Nickelodeon is the perfect partner.” In That Girl Lay Lay, phone avatar Lay Lay is the perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app. Struggling to make her mark at school and needing a best friend to talk to, Sadie wishes upon a star that Lay Lay was real and could help teach her how to stand out. When her wish comes true and Lay Lay is magically brought to life, the two friends learn that when they are together, they can accomplish anything.”

A premiere date for this new teen comedy series has not been set.

