Dirty Jobs: Season 10; Discovery Revives Mike Rowe Series

Dirty Jobs is returning to the small screen. Discovery is reviving the reality series from Mike Rowe for a 10th season. The series began in 2003 and ran until 2013 before being brought back as a limited series last summer. Rowe is returning to spotlight how essential workers have kept the world going during the pandemic.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the return of Dirty Jobs in a press release.

“Discovery announced it has begun production on the fan-favorite series DIRTY JOBS. Mike Rowe, a champion of essential workers, will return to the network to celebrate the next generation of hardworking men and women who have made civilized life possible. The series will premiere later this year on Discovery.

“Every now and then, the headlines catch up to a TV show and make it relevant in ways that no one imagined. With essential work in the news, it’s impossible not to think of Dirty Jobs, and for the last year, people have asked me every day if the show would make a comeback. Today, I’m happy to say the answer is yes. In other words, just when I thought I was out, they sucked me back in!” Mike Rowe said.

The upcoming season of DIRTY JOBS finds Mike getting back to work and getting his hands even dirtier than before – heading deep in the southern bayous to high up in America’s remote Badlands. The dirtier the job, the better as Mike tackles each job with his typical candid, no non-sense take and wry sense of humor.

Mike plans to lend a hand to those on the frontlines – protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions and giant iguanas. The series will also follow Mike as he helps protect Rocky Mountain motorists from cliffside tree disasters and joins first responders as they hone their abilities on the most life-like medial emergency dummies in the world.

Each episode will showcase the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs. The popular franchise, which first aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2013 and rebooted last summer as a limited series (DIRTY JOBS: ROW’D TRIP), will show Mike back in action as he showcases the unsung heroes of this country. It’s time to get dirty – again!”