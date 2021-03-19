Ready to Love, Family or Fiance, Black Love: OWN Renews Five Unscripted Series, Orders Young and Gospel

OWN is locking up its Friday and Saturday night reality line-up and adding one more series. The cable channel has renewed five of its reality series for 2021 — Ready to Love (season three), Black Love (season five), Put a Ring On It (season two), Family or Fiancé (season two), and Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season three).

The channel has also ordered new unscripted series Young and Gospel, which will follow young gospel singers as they pursue their dreams.

OWN revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has ordered more than 90 new episodic hours of five popular series to air during the network’s established Friday/Saturday night unscripted programming block throughout 2021, as well as a brand-new unscripted series Young & Gospel. The announcement was made by Tina Perry, president, OWN.

“When we expanded our original unscripted programming block to Friday and Saturday nights last fall, viewers showed up in a big way,’” said Perry. “In response to that success, we are giving our audience more of the shows they love along with the new series Young & Gospel, which will be a perfect addition to our growing roster.”

Season three of Ready to Love with 13 new episodes is set to premiere Friday, April 2 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT), along with 11 new hours of season two of Put A Ring on It and 18 new hours of season three of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, both of which will premiere Summer 2021.

In addition, all-new seasons of Black Love (six episodes) and Family or Fiancé (20 episodes) have been greenlit and will air in 2021, with the fifth season of Black Love currently slated to air in late spring, and the second season of “Family or Fiancé” scheduled to air this summer.

The network has also greenlit production on the all-new unscripted series Young & Gospel, which will follow the lives of four young gospel artists as they pursue their dreams and live life on their own terms while staying true to their faith and their families. These young women have formed an unconventional sisterhood filled with love, admiration, friendly competition and respect. The series stars singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux, Jekalyn Carr and Christian rapper Wande. It is produced by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz are executive producers.

About the Current Shows:

Ready to Love (Season 3 premieres Friday, April 2 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT)

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Tommy Miles returns with an all-new cast in Houston exploring the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Ready to Love’s most recent cycle helped make OWN #1 on Friday nights for African American viewers. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Black Love (Season 5 premieres Spring 2021)

Black Love, created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver continues to present real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories of Black love from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, as well as everyday couples. The new season will feature Chance & Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Jenkins, Grammy winner Ledisi & husband Ron Young, among others! The series is produced by Confluential Films.

Put a Ring On It (Season 2 premieres Summer 2021)

Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series Put A Ring On It returns with all-new episodes featuring three longtime couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test. With help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: why haven’t they walked down the aisle? While the couples work to confront their deepest fears, they are also given the chance to look outside their current relationships by dating other people. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Family or Fiancé (Season 2 premieres Summer 2021)

Hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan, Family or Fiancé follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. In this high-stakes social experiment, the couples and extended families participate in activities designed to strengthen their bonds, unpack their differences, and show some very complicated relationships in a whole new light. In the end, the families’ concerns may make the couples reconsider their unions, or revelations might cause any concerns to fall away. “Family or Fiancé” is from Bunim/Murray Productions.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Season 3 premieres Summer 2021)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama. The series features longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott, whose goals are to put Huntsville on the map, but reality sets in as they struggle with the highs and lows of balancing friendships, marriage and business. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which recently premiered its second season, is currently Saturday night’s #1 original cable series for women and the #1 series across broadcast and cable for African American viewers. The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.”