Clarkson’s Farm: Season Three; Prime Video Teases Return of UK Reality Series

Clarkson’s Farm is returning soon with its third season, and Prime Video has released new key art and trailer teasing the return of the reality series. The season will be divided into two parts and follow Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie as they tackle farming in the UK.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“New trailer and key art for the highly anticipated third series of Prime Video’s UK Original Series Clarkson’s Farm has been revealed. Part 1 (episodes 1-4) will launch 3rd May, followed by Part 2 (episodes 5-8) launching on 10th May. All episodes will be available exclusively in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video. Audiences can expect in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming. The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure. Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat. This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer. Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb’s nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.”

The trailer for season three of Clarkson’s Farm is below.

