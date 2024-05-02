The Lazarus Project: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Released for TNT Thriller Series

The Lazarus Project has its return date set. Fans will see season two of the TNT series arrive in June. The release date was announced with a new trailer.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, Caroline Quentin, Tom Burke, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Vinette Robinson, Lorn Macdonald, and Lukas Loughran, the series follows what happens when a man joins a secret organization who can turn back time when the world is about to end.

TNT revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The second season of BAFTA-winning action thriller, “The Lazarus Project,” will premiere on Sunday, June 9, at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. Emmy(R) Award and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Anjli Mohindra (“Bodyguard”), Tom Burke (“Strike”), Caroline Quentin (“Bridgerton”), Rudi Dharmalingam (“Wakefield”), and Charly Clive (“Pure”) return, as the world has locked into a deadly time loop and the Lazarus team must race against time to save humanity. In the new season, resolute Lazarus agent George (Essiedu) has been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. He is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he is fighting for is more sinister than it appears, George suspects that the only person he can really trust is himself. “The Lazarus Project” is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. The series was acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.”

The trailer for season two of The Lazarus Project is below.

