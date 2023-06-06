The Lazarus Project: Season Two — Has the TNT TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A science-fiction action thriller series airing on the TNT cable channel, The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, Caroline Quentin, Tom Burke, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Vinette Robinson, Lorn Macdonald, and Lukas Loughran. George (Essiedu) is an app designer going through the paces of his life. That all changes when he awakens one morning to discover that the calendar has been rewound six months. George has inadvertently stumbled across The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is on the brink of extinction. He soon becomes a new recruit, and George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth who can remember the undone events when the clock has been turned backward. However, when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it. Now, George must choose to stay loyal to Lazarus or go rogue.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Lazarus Project averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 640,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Lazarus Project stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Lazarus Project has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if TNT will cancel or renew The Lazarus Project for season two. Sky in the UK ordered a second season last year, and TNT announced they’d picked up season two before the series had premiered in the United States. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Lazarus Project cancellation or renewal news.



