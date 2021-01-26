Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TNT cable channel, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with 1,001 cars. Snowpiercer’s formidable and powerful Head of Hospitality is Melanie Cavill (Connelly) while Andre Layton (Diggs) is the world’s only surviving homicide detective and the one who leads those locked in the train’s “Tail”. There’s a revolution and Layton emerges as the survivors’ new leader. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford (Bean), who has a new train, new technology, and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Snowpiercer averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Snowpiercer stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Snowpiercer has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if TNT will cancel or renew Snowpiercer right now since the show’s already been renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snowpiercer cancellation or renewal news.



