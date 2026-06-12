Things We Never Got Over: Prime Video Orders Series Based on Lucy Score Book

Things We Never Got Over is headed to the small screen. Prime Video has ordered a series based on the novel by Lucy Score. Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder are behind the series.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“In Things We Never Got Over, on which Charmelo and Snyder wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunners and executive producers, runaway bride Naomi Witt heads from the altar straight into trouble when her estranged twin sister, Tina, calls her to small-town-Virginia, steals her car, phone, and purse and leaves Naomi stranded in an unfamiliar town with a teenage niece in her care and a grouchy but very sexy local who turns out to be her knight in tattooed armor.”

Charmelo and Snyder spoke about the series. They said, “Thing We Never Got Over has everything we love in great television: an irresistible enemies-to-lovers romance, quirk, comedy, and a community you never want to leave. Lucy Score built a wildly passionate fanbase around these characters, and we’re excited to introduce the world of Knockemout to Prime Video audiences everywhere.”

Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, also said the following about the series.

“Lucy Score has created the kind of romantic, emotional, and deeply addictive world that readers never want to leave. Things We Never Got Over has everything audiences love about a great small-town romance—heart, humor, found family, undeniable chemistry, and characters you root for from the very first page. We’re thrilled to work with Lucy, Nicole, Eric, and Gina to bring Naomi’s story, and the beloved world of Knockemout, to Prime.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Prime Video?