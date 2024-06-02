The Outlaws: Season Three to End BBC and Prime Video Series, at Least for Now

The Outlaws returned for its third season on Prime Video on Friday, and that season could be the end of crime thriller. That news comes from co-creator Stephan Merchant. The streaming service renewed the series for a third season before season two aired.

Starring Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Tom Hanson, Claes Bang, and Christopher Walke, the series follows a group of people thrown together when they are all assigned to do community service.

Merchant said the following about The Outlaws, per Deadline:

“I think this series concludes in a very nice way and hopefully might bring a tear to the eye, so if it does then that would be great. I am so pleased it’s run this long. I’ve enjoyed the cast, filming in my hometown of Bristol and dropping into this genre. It ticks a lot of boxes for me in terms of what I wanted to do with it.”

But he also said, “The problem at the moment is whenever I finish a project, I feel a bit burned out and need to take some time away to regroup.”

It is possible that The Outlaws could return. He teased the possibility of an anthology-type series that would follow other groups involved in community service in other cities.

